Nets Lose Shootout In Minneapolis, Fall To 2-2 Since Durant Injury – Gadget Clock

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 factors, D’Angelo Russell had 23 factors and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night time.

Karl-Anthony Cities overcame a poor capturing night time, scoring 15 of his 23 factors within the fourth quarter because the Wolves put the sport away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 factors, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 because the Timberwolves gained for the third time in 4 video games.

Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 factors for the Nets, whereas Patty Mills hit 5 3-pointers on the best way to 21 factors. Kessler Edwards added 15 factors, and James Harden had 13 factors and 13 assists for Brooklyn, which is 2-2 since shedding main scorer Kevin Durant to a sprained ligament in his left knee.

Minnesota led by as a lot as 15 within the third quarter earlier than a late surge pulled the Nets to inside seven heading into the fourth. Then Cities went to work, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and changing a three-point play as a part of his big fourth quarter.

The Nets dominated the boards, outrebounding Minnesota 16-5 within the first quarter and 48-37 total. However after capturing over 55% within the first quarter, Brooklyn turned ice-cold, hitting simply 8 of 24 pictures from the ground within the second quarter.

In the meantime, Russell led Minnesota with 17 factors within the first half because the Wolves shot 56.8% from the ground to take a 72-62 lead on the break.

REFEREE ASSIST

Minnesota caught an enormous break early within the fourth quarter, simply after Irving made two free throws to chop the result in 106-102. On the following Wolves’ possession, a wild cross was headed out of bounds when it deflected off referee Curtis Blair.

Josh Okogie recovered the unfastened ball simply earlier than it crossed the half-court line. Because the shot clock wound down, the Wolves labored it to Prince within the nook, and he drained a 3-pointer to push Minnesota’s lead again to seven. The Nets didn’t get nearer than six factors the remainder of the best way.

QUICKEST TO 300

Anthony Edwards made his three hundredth profession 3-pointer within the first quarter. At 20 years and 171 days, he’s the youngest participant in NBA historical past to amass 300 3-pointers, surpassing the file held by Luka Doncic by 187 days.

TIP INS

Nets: Coach Steve Nash stated that guard Joe Harris had suffered some “setbacks” in his restoration from his late-November ankle surgical procedure. He initially was anticipated to overlook 4-8 weeks, however Nash stated Harris wasn’t but wholesome sufficient to renew follow.

Timberwolves: Minnesota performed with out G Patrick Beverley, who injured his proper throughout Wednesday’s sport at Atlanta. … Over their earlier 5 video games, the Timberwolves have been outscored by 51 factors within the third quarter. On Sunday, Minnesota was solely minus-3 (33-30) within the third.

UP NEXT

Nets: After going 2-2 on a four-game street journey, Brooklyn is at house vs. the Lakers on Tuesday.

Timberwolves: Minnesota begins a three-game West Coast swing in Portland on Tuesday.

