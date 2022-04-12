Nets react to ‘devastating’ Brooklyn subway shooting that left dozens injured



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

At least 28 people were injured when a gunman dropped a smoke canister on a New York City subway train and station and fired shots during a commute Tuesday morning.

A search is under way for the suspect, who shot at least 10 people at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, half a mile from a net practice facility in Borough.

“It’s definitely a very sad morning,” said net coach Steve Nash via ESPN. “We are devastated for the community and for those who are directly involved. I do not know many details, so I do not want to go into too much, but we are concerned for everyone involved. And at the same time try to prepare and focus on the work at hand.” . “

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The attack began around 8:24 a.m. as the Manhattan-bound N train approached 36th St. Station in Sunset Park.

“They sent us a text saying there might be some traffic, but I don’t know why,” said Kevin Durant. “And then you look through your phone and see things.”

After arriving at the practice facility before the Nets’ play-in home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening, Durant said he could hear the sound of helicopters and sirens outside.

NBA Play-In Tournament 2022: What to Know

“It’s destructive,” Durant said after the team finished its walkthrough practice. “I don’t know the details. To hear the siren in front of the practice facility and to see so much noise outside, you hope and pray for the good of everyone involved.”

“The boys have heard the story on social media through their phones and hopefully we can figure it out,” he added. “And the people [can be] Safe I know it shot a few people. This is an unfortunate situation. I hope they understand. “

The NYPD Counter Terrorism Unit responds to the scene, additional units, Including police K9s and heavy weapons Deployed to subway stations around New York City, a senior law enforcement source told Gadget Clock Digital.

Nash said he did not know about the tragedy until the team began its walkthrough practice. Some of the team staff who took the subway were accounted for, and the net was preparing in such a way that the game would go on as scheduled on Tuesday night.

“I hate violence, I hate unscrupulous violence,” Durant said. “Hopefully we can get the details out and take everyone safely and get everyone the help they need, but now it’s a difficult situation.”

Goran Drazic, who arrived at the practice facility before the incident, said he later spoke with assistant coach Jordan Ott about how close the shooting was to the team’s facilities.

“[Ott] Saying, ‘Have you seen the yellow building? That’s where it happened, “said Drazik.” So it’s really close. It’s scary how close it was. I’ve been on the subway a few times already, but now, I don’t know. I have my doubts. “

The suspect, described as an approximately 5-foot-5 black man with a heavy build, is still large and “dangerous,” New York Governor Kathy Hutchul told reporters about four hours after the shooting.

Durant, Kiri Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, and Andre Drummond have made their starting lineup tonight for a net play-in game against the Cavaliers. The game is scheduled to start at 7 pm ET.

The NBA is monitoring the shooting.