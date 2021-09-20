Nets rookie De’Ron Sharp goes apartment shopping.
De’Ron Sharp instinctively nodded his head under the door and scanned his eyes across the apartment. Its shape was a straight line running vertically with two bedrooms and a bathroom on the left; Another bedroom and bathroom to his right; And in front of it a kitchen, living room and balcony opening to bright light from large windows.
At that moment, it didn’t matter that this brand new building in Downtown Brooklyn was still covered in dust. It didn’t matter that he had just taken an elevator that had insulation on the walls and plywood on the floor. It didn’t matter whether the construction crew had left ladders and soda bottles in the living room, or that the fire alarm was warning of low battery every 60 seconds. All that mattered was this: He could imagine himself being at home in this apartment.
Sharp was only on his house-hunting trip for an hour, and already he was behaving like a lifelong New York City apartment buyer. He ignored the apartment’s flaws and instead focused on its features. He smiled and declared: “Oh, yes, that’s it.”
When most people enter the workforce, they have at least some say in where they will live. But not so for elite NBA prospects like Sharp, the 6-foot-11, 265-pound center from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. The Phoenix Suns selected Sharp as the 29th pick in the July NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Nets. And in the next month his calendar was as crowded as the city. He first flew to New York to complete his physical education and sign his contract. He then returned to North Carolina to pack his bags for the Summer League in Las Vegas. He spent most of August in Nevada before making another pit stop in North Carolina on his way back to New York.
It was now August 28, and 19-year-old Sharp needed to find an apartment for the first time in his adult life. And he needed to do so before the Nets began their training camp on September 28.
If it all looked heavy, Sharp didn’t show it. He dressed casually in gray sweatshorts, a black T-shirt, and high-top Jordan 5s. From the back seat of his driver’s black Cadillac Escalade, he marveled at Manhattan’s skyline and made mental notes of people-recommended restaurants. On the way to the first apartment—a 1,600-square-foot, 23rd-floor three-bedroom with unobstructed views of Midtown—Sharp spotted an Ample Hills Creamery store. “It’s a huge bonus,” he said. “I hear ice cream is really good. I can’t wait to try it.”
Sharp had several preferences for his new apartment, and luckily, he had the budget for them. The NBA employs a pay scale for first-round picks, so Sharpe will earn roughly $2 million from his net salary this year alone, and more than $6 million if he stays on the team’s roster for three seasons and more. does nothing. In a city where nearly half of households spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent, and nearly a quarter spend more than 50 percent, Sharpe’s salary is a luxury. Although his financial advisor told him not to worry about his rent, the units he believed cost no more than $10,000 a month would be about 5 percent of his gross income.
In addition to staying within budget, he wanted to be close to both the Nets’ practice facility in Industry City and the Barclays Center in Prospect Heights. He wanted a place that was pet-friendly as he plans to adopt a dog. He wanted good Wi-Fi so he could play Call of Duty: Warzone and NBA 2K. And he wanted a three-bedroom apartment so that his parents, Derrick and Michelle Sharp, and his cousin Trey Lassiter could live with him.
“Family is the most important thing to me,” Sharp said. “I wouldn’t be here without them, and I’m glad they’ll be here with me as I make my NBA debut”
Sharp grew up in Greenville, an eastern North Carolina city that has a population of less than 100,000. He was always a fan of the Tar Heels, and his childhood dream of playing basketball for them began to come true when he grew a leg between sixth and eighth grade and entered South Central High School at 6-foot-7. In the 10th grade, he made his first trip to New York for a basketball tournament. He looked at the glowing billboards in Times Square and remembered thinking: “This place is seriously crowd. “
As a high school junior, he led the Falcons to a 30–1 record and Class 4A state championships. He got his first experience living independently as a senior in high school, when he transferred to Monteverde Academy, Florida’s prep powerhouse. He shared a room—and a bunk bed—with Caleb Houston, who now plays for Michigan. Sharp took the top bunk so that his legs could hang from the foot of the twin bed. “People think I need a bigger bed,” he said, “but I’d be happy if I had just one queen at the moment.”
Sharpe came off the bench during his singles season at North Carolina, but his impact was enormous at 19.2 minutes per game. According to KenPom.com, his 18.2 offensive rebounding percentage was No. 1 in the nation. When Sharp announced for the NBA draft, North Carolina coach Roy Williams, who retired after the season, called him “One of the greatest rebounders I’ve ever coached.” Sharpe’s average of 19.8 points per 40 minutes and 15.8 rebounds points to his potential impact if he were given more play time. NBA teams praised his ability to step out of office and his comfort in playing in the pick-and-roll offensive style that dominated the league. He figures to fit into the Nets’ rotation — which is slim on the big men — at the start of this season.
But before he could find his place with the Nets, he had to find his place in Brooklyn.
He liked the 23rd-floor unit, even though the master bedroom, he said, was “smaller than my dorm room.” His realtor, Douglas Elliman’s Joshua Lieberman, laughed and told him that was something he might have to live with. But Sharp couldn’t abide by his pet policy. The building manager told him that he could have a dog, but he had to be on the smaller side. “I want a elder dog,” he said. “I mean, Really Big. I am a big man. I can’t live here with a little Chihuahua.”
Lieberman assured them that issues with the second apartment—dust, litter, and alarms—were to be expected in the new construction. Also, he will be the first to live in the unit, and among the first tenants of the building, which has a roof deck with a dog playground, two lounges, a business center, a two-story gym. A sauna and a steam room, and a mini movie theater. Sharpe liked that she and her cousins could have bedrooms nearby, while her parents had the master on opposite ends of the unit. “There are two of them,” he said, “and only one of me. As long as I have my bed and my games, I’m good.”
The final list for the day was in Brooklyn Heights, close to the Nets’ practice facility. The building somehow had more amenities, including a dance room and a virtual golf simulator, but the unit only had two bedrooms and a bathroom, and Sharpe didn’t want his cousin to sleep on the couch all season long. Even an envious view of the Statue of Liberty could not persuade them.
After the final list, he climbed back to the Escalade and asked the driver to bring his parents some pizza to drive him to town. When the car stopped, he saw that it was back on Ample Hills. Sharp realized it was only a mile from the apartment he had dubbed “the one” and said it was time to get some ice cream. Inside the shop, the first taste he saw was coffee toffee coffee, and he ordered it without looking at more than a dozen other options. It was decision day.
He took the ice cream outside to Brooklyn Bridge Park. His realtor pointed to the venue where rapper Nas performed in 2016, and then he showed Sharp across the water to ESPN’s South Street Seaport Studio. Sharp took a big spoonful of ice cream and then leaned on the rail and looked at the water. “Mum-mm!” she said. “I think I would love to be here.”
