Nets rookie De’Ron Sharp goes apartment shopping.

De’Ron Sharp instinctively nodded his head under the door and scanned his eyes across the apartment. Its shape was a straight line running vertically with two bedrooms and a bathroom on the left; Another bedroom and bathroom to his right; And in front of it a kitchen, living room and balcony opening to bright light from large windows.

At that moment, it didn’t matter that this brand new building in Downtown Brooklyn was still covered in dust. It didn’t matter that he had just taken an elevator that had insulation on the walls and plywood on the floor. It didn’t matter whether the construction crew had left ladders and soda bottles in the living room, or that the fire alarm was warning of low battery every 60 seconds. All that mattered was this: He could imagine himself being at home in this apartment.

Sharp was only on his house-hunting trip for an hour, and already he was behaving like a lifelong New York City apartment buyer. He ignored the apartment’s flaws and instead focused on its features. He smiled and declared: “Oh, yes, that’s it.”