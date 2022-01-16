Nets Rout Pelicans But Lose Durant To Sprained Left Knee – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden believes the Brooklyn Nets could also be experiencing some dangerous luck regardless of their standing close to the highest of the Japanese Convention.

The All-Star guard had 27 factors, 15 assists and eight rebounds because the Nets cruised to a 120-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, regardless of shedding NBA scoring chief Kevin Durant within the first half to a left knee sprain.

Barrett, Randle Energy Knicks Previous Hawks For third Straight Win

“Tonight what occurred to KD after which Ky (Kyrie Irving) with the ability to play highway video games solely and Joe (Harris), Nic (Claxton), LaMarcus (Aldridge), however we’ve been a resilient group all yr, since I’ve been right here,” Harden when requested if the Nets had been snake bitten. “And we simply obtained to maintain going, maintain pushing, maintain pushing.”

Durant was harm with 5:44 left within the second quarter when New Orleans ahead Herbert Jones was driving down the court docket and crashed into Nets backup guard Bruce Brown, who fell backward into Durant’s knee.

Durant briefly limped across the court docket earlier than asking to be taken out of the sport. He completed with the 12 factors and was strolling with a limp when he left the world halfway by means of the fourth quarter.

Harden and coach Steve Nash mentioned he can have an MRI examination on Sunday.

The Nets have been short-handed with each facilities Aldridge and Claxton sidelined. Aldridge has missed the final 5 video games attributable to soreness in the best foot. Claxton has not performed his final three video games due to tightness in his left hamstring.

Harris is recovering from left ankle surgical procedure in November. Irving joined the Nets final week however is just not allowed to play house video games on the Barclays Heart as a result of New York Metropolis’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

“Guys obtained to step up. It’s easy,” Harden mentioned. “Clearly you know the way nice of a participant KD is and what he brings to the desk every evening constantly. So, guys obtained to step up and fill that function and simply proceed to compete.”

Nash, who didn’t have an opportunity to speak to Durant earlier than the sport concluded, is aware of will probably be powerful for Brooklyn to exchange the two-time NBA Finals MVP ought to he be pressured to overlook a while.

“Yeah, after all will probably be powerful to lose him,” Nash mentioned. “You understand nobody desires to see that. We clearly hope for the most effective end result. Whatever the end result, we have now to proceed to work, construct and develop, and get higher and compete.”

Patty Mills added 21 factors, Cam Thomas scored 20 off the bench and Kessler Edwards had 16 for the Nets, who by no means trailed within the recreation.

All-Stars Kreider, Fox Lead Rangers Previous Flyers

Brandon Ingram scored 22 factors and Josh Hart had 14 factors and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, who had received two straight.

New Orleans was down by 10 on the finish of the primary quarter and trailed by as many as 30 factors within the second interval. The Pelicans shot simply 15 for 44 from the sector whereas being outrebounded 27-17 within the first half.

“We might have come out with extra power,” Hart mentioned. “Defensively we had been atrocious.”

Harden had 13 factors and 11 assists because the Nets jumped out to a 69-41 halftime lead, taking pictures 26 for 48 from the sector, together with 8 for 16 behind the 3-point line.

New Orleans went on an 11-0 run to chop the deficit 71-55 with 8:51 left within the third quarter earlier than Mills made a three-point play to cease the Nets’ scoring drought.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans’ 5 starters scored in double digits. Jones and Jonas Valenciunas every had 13. Devonte’ Graham added 10.

Nets: Rookie heart Day’Ron Sharpe completed with 12 factors and a career-high 10 rebounds for his first profession double-double. Sharpe (20 years, 70 days previous) grew to become the fourth-youngest in franchise historical past to notch a double-double. … It was Harden’s twentieth profession recreation with at the least 25 factors and 15 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Proceed their three-game highway journey at Boston on Monday.

Nets: Open a four-game highway journey at Cleveland on Monday.

Vanecek, Wilson Lead Capitals Previous Islanders

(© Copyright 2022 The Related Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)