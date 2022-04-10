Nets sign Kessler Edwards to standard NBA contract before playoffs



The Brooklyn Nets signed Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA deal on Sunday, making him fit to play in the post-season.

The second-round pick from Pepperdine was on a two-way deal, meaning he will not be able to play early next week. But the net changes on the last day of the regular season.

The 6-foot-8 forward has played 47 games starting at 22 and averaged 5.8 points. He became a regular member of the rotation, playing about 20 minutes per game.

The Nets on Thursday sacked veteran James Johnson and placed him on the roster for the move.