Sports

Nets sign Kessler Edwards to standard NBA contract before playoffs

16 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Nets sign Kessler Edwards to standard NBA contract before playoffs
Written by admin
Nets sign Kessler Edwards to standard NBA contract before playoffs

Nets sign Kessler Edwards to standard NBA contract before playoffs

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Brooklyn Nets signed Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA deal on Sunday, making him fit to play in the post-season.

The second-round pick from Pepperdine was on a two-way deal, meaning he will not be able to play early next week. But the net changes on the last day of the regular season.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Kessler Edwards (14) of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates after a dunk by Kevin Durant (7) when New York Knicks' OB Topin (1) reacts in New York on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the second half of an NBA basketball game. The net won 110-98.

Kessler Edwards (14) of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates after a dunk by Kevin Durant (7) when New York Knicks’ OB Topin (1) reacts in New York on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the second half of an NBA basketball game. The net won 110-98.
(AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)

The 6-foot-8 forward has played 47 games starting at 22 and averaged 5.8 points. He became a regular member of the rotation, playing about 20 minutes per game.

The Nets on Thursday sacked veteran James Johnson and placed him on the roster for the move.

#Nets #sign #Kessler #Edwards #standard #NBA #contract #playoffs

READ Also  indian-football-team-wins-8th-saff-cup-captain-sunil-chhetri-levels-star-footballer-lionel-messi-in-terms-of-international-goals-video - India wins 8th SAFF Cup Captured, Captain Sunil Chhetri equals Lionel Messi

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment