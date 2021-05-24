Network18, Federal Bank join hands to spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness-Health News , GadgetClock



The marketing campaign automobile will now perform consciousness actions in Indore, Amritsar, Dakshina Kannada, Nashik and Guntur districts

Network18 and Federal Bank have launched the newest leg of their bold vaccine consciousness marketing campaign ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life’. In an endeavor to attain even the grassroots stage, ‘Sanjeevani Gaadi’ will now attain each village of the 5 worst COVID-19 affected districts. The automobile was launched on World Well being Day by Sonu Sood, the marketing campaign ambassador.

The marketing campaign automobile will now perform consciousness actions in Indore, Amritsar, Dakshina Kannada, Nashik and Guntur districts. It’s going to cowl 70 villages in Amritsar and almost 100 villages in Indore and Dakshina Kannada districts. The automobile may even be launched in Nashik and Guntur quickly.

The automobile will journey to over 500 villages throughout the 5 districts spreading consciousness and busting myths about COVID-19 vaccines. It’s going to additionally sensitise the agricultural populace on following COVID-19 security protocols. As well as, vaccination camps may even be arrange at a later date in these 5 districts with well being companion Apollo 24*7 and NGO companion United Approach Mumbai.

A Network18 and CSR initiative by Federal financial institution, Sanjeevani- A Shot of Life, was launched on 7 April 2021 from Attari Border, Amritsar to spread consciousness amongst individuals.

India has been one of many worst affected international locations and now with the second wave, the nation has come to a grinding halt. Lockdowns and curfews have gotten the order of the day in nearly each metropolis. On this worsening state of affairs and the federal government’s purpose of vaccine for all above 18 years is vital to defeating the coronavirus .