Nev Schulman Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Nev Schulman’s web price?

Nev Schulman is an American producer, actor, and photographer who has a web price of $2 million. He’s identified for showing within the documentary movie “Catfish,” and subsequently turned the host and government producer of “Catfish: The TV Present” on MTV.

Early Life

Nev Schulman, also called Yaniv Schulman, was born in New York, New York on September 26, 1984. His older brother, Ariel Schulman, is a filmmaker and actor. He was initially targeted on a profession in dance. Nevertheless, he started taking pictures in highschool, and subsequently shifted his focus. Schulman labored half time as a videographer for Bat Mitzvahs within the space. Schulman went to Sarah Lawrence Faculty, the place he studied Images and Dance from 2004 to 2006. Nevertheless, he was expelled from the college after he punched a fellow scholar, a feminine that he mentioned he mistook for a male.

Profession

Simply after graduating from highschool, he and his brother, Ariel, a filmmaker, launched their very own manufacturing firm. He turned concerned with the modern ballet college in NYC and commenced photographing dance within the mid-2000s.

In 2010, his manufacturing firm gained widespread discover for his or her documentary, “Catfish”, which adopted Mr. Schulman as he met a woman on-line, fell in love along with her, after which came upon she was not who she gave the impression to be, after a six-month lengthy relationship. He partnered with Henry Joost to make the movie, and it was produced by Brett Ratner and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Andrew Jarecki. The movie debuted at 2010’s Sundance Movie Competition and acquired a lot important acclaim.

(Picture by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Photos)

Since 2012, Nev has served because the host and Govt Producer for the MTV sequence, “Catfish: The TV Present”. He partnered with filmmaker Max Joseph to create the sequence. The present chronicles {couples} which have fallen in love on-line, however have by no means truly met. The tv sequence debuted in 2012 and the seventh season made its debut in early 2018. Manufacturing was halted briefly in 2018 after an accusation of sexual misconduct, nonetheless, the report was discovered to be not credible and manufacturing resumed shortly after.

Schulman was nominated for a Teen Alternative Award in 2014 for Alternative TV Persona: Male for Catfish: The TV Present together with his co-host Max Joseph. Schulman authored the ebook In Actual Life: Lies & Id within the Digital Age in 2014. In 2018, he appeared as himself within the movie “No person’s Idiot.” Schulman competed within the twenty ninth season of “Dancing with the Stars” in September 2020. He was partnered with Jenna Johnson they usually pair completed in second place, narrowly dropping to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev.

His images has appeared in quite a few excessive-profile publications resembling Vogue, The New York Instances, Dance Journal, the New York Solar, and others.

Private Life

Schulman and Laura Perlongo met on Instagram and obtained engaged in Might 2016. They’d their first little one, Cleo James, in October 2016. The couple married on July 22, 2017. They’d a second little one, Beau Bobby Bruce, in January 2019. In September 2021, it was introduced that the couple had had their third little one, Cy Monroe. The household resides in Los Angeles.

Nev is a founding member and contributor to the youth charity group Go away Out Violence.