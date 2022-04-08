Nevada judge orders Naomi Irion murder suspect Troy Driver held without bail



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Nevada judge on Friday ordered the abduction and murder of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, who was last seen in a Walmart parking lot, without bail before a future court date.

The Troy driver, 41, appeared at the court hearing via video from the Lion County Jail in Farnley, where he has been held since his March 25 arrest.

Irene’s body was found March 30 in a remote area of ​​the state. Prosecutors say the driver, a mining service worker living in Fallon, abducted Irian from his car on March 12 from a Walmart parking lot in Farnley, fatally shot him and buried his body.

They allege he threw the tires off his truck to cover up the crime.

The cause of death of Naomi Irion is being investigated as murder

Surveillance video released by police shows a man identified by prosecutors as a driver, walking from a nearby homeless camp, entering Irion’s 1992 Mercury Sable and driving with him in the passenger seat.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said Irene died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

The driver’s public defender, Richard Davis, said his client maintained his innocence but Davis did not object to being in jail after reviewing the evidence gathered and conducting his own investigation. He hinted that he might try to change a location for the lawsuit based on the intense interest it has drawn in the small town of about 20,000 inhabitants a 30-minute drive before Reno.

“Of course it’s a terrible tragedy that has had a profound effect on the whole community, so it could affect the potential jury pool down the street,” Davis told reporters outside the courthouse.

Irene lived in Farnley with her brother Casey Valley. After leaving home just before the morning of March 12 to catch a bus from the Walmart parking lot to work at a Panasonic plant, he headed in search of his sister.

In an interview with reporters outside the courthouse, Valley said he was relieved to know the driver would not be released.

He said the suspect is innocent until proven guilty. “It’s a relief that no one would be harmed by this kind of suspicion right now.”

The driver’s next court date is May 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.