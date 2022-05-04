Nevada police groups switch endorsements from Dem Sen. Cortez-Masto to GOP challenger Laxalt



First in Fox: Several police groups who have supported the current Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, has turned their support to Republicans Candidates Adam Laxalt.

Laxalt, the former Silver State Attorney General who is running for the removal of Cortez Masto, has received original approval from the Nevada (PSAN) Public Safety Alliance, which represents 10,000 law enforcement officers in more than 100 state and local groups.

Eleven of the member organizations, including the Nevada Fraternal Order of Police, the Las Vegas Peace Officers Association, and the Clark County School District Peace Officers Association, have changed their support to Luxalt.

“Something is more important to me than the fight against rising crime in Nevada and across the country,” Luxalt said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital. “Support from the brave men and women of Nevada law enforcement is humble.”

“The agencies represented by PSAN supported my opponent, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, in 2016, but they saw nothing but empty promises from her, and today they have joined our efforts,” Laxalt continued. “Instead of helping law enforcement, Cortez Masto is focused on pushing the anti-police radicals’ agenda into his party, which weakens the police at every turn.”

“I am focused on helping law enforcement keep Nevada safe and I will always be behind them,” he added. “Voters should know that as our next senator, I would oppose making sense of the police and make sure our officers have the tools they need to do their job, just as I did when I was Attorney General of Nevada.”

PSAL director John Abel said Laxalt “stood by the police when it was important and we are proud to stand by them now.”

“As attorney general, Adam convened the first statewide law enforcement conference, took steps to combat the spread of illegal drugs, and was tough on crime,” he continued. “Our organization is proud to support his campaign for the U.S. Senate, where we know he will continue to work with the police to keep Nevada communities safe.”

Cortez Masto campaign spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement Wednesday that “Senator Cortez Masto is honored to have the support of 19 law enforcement agencies and the thousands of uniformed men and women representing uniforms across Nevada.” And gained their support as senators by securing historic funds for the local police department. “

“This is in stark contrast to Laxalt, who opposes law enforcement funding and has had the closest confrontation with law enforcement when he assaulted an officer and then lied about it,” he continued, referring to an incident in Laxalt’s teenage years.

Law enforcement approvals are a big boon to Laxalt’s campaign as he shows off his ticket to Washington in one year, with many predicting that Congress will see massive Republican gains.

The reason Cortez Masto lost several of his police approvals could also be attributed to the greed of the left-wing Democratic Party, whose progressive wing continues to evade law enforcement.

House Democrats are expected to see their numbers shrink in the meantime, but their far-left members – such as New York MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – are at no risk of losing their seats due to the deep blue nature of their district.

Only this reality means that the progressives will probably form a larger proportion of the Caucus in the next Congress which they are doing now. But AOC and its allies are also ready to add their numbers. In several safe blue districts, far-left Democrats have either won their primary or have a better chance of doing so.

Although the Senate is less likely to be overthrown, instinctively more political house races from the messaging wave could hurt Cortez Masto’s chances of re-election.