Nevada police looking for armed robbers suspected in earlier burglary attempt

11 seconds ago
Carson City Sheriff’s deputies are searching for three suspects in connection with an armed robbery and are believed to have attempted a burglary earlier in the day.

Deputies responded to Golden Gate Petroleum in Lompa Lane, Carson City, Nevada, around 4 a.m. Saturday. Surveillance footage obtained from the sheriff’s office showed three men wearing black masks walking to the gas station.

The sheriff’s office said the two suspects went inside the store, pointed a gun at Taylor and demanded money. A third suspect was waiting outside, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspects ran towards Menlo Drive.

A director who could speak on behalf of Golden Gate Petroleum could not be reached for comment.

NYC police find shoplifting suspect who allegedly punches worker and throws him to the ground

The sheriff’s office said three suspects in the Golden Gate Petroleum robbery were caught on camera trying to rob a smoke shop on Curry Street, about 4 miles away.

Surveillance footage shared with Gadget Clock shows three suspects smashing windows with sticks before fleeing the store.

If you have information about potential suspects, call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch, at 775-887-267.

