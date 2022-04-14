Nevada Senate race: Trump-backed Laxalt hauls in $1.6M in three months



First in Fox: Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has raised more than 1.6 million in the last three months for his Republican campaign to oust Democratic Sen. Katherine Cortez Masto in the mid-2022 election.

Laxalt’s January-March first quarterly journey, a source of knowledge of Laxalt’s fundraising statistics shared with Gadget Clock for the first time on Thursday, is by far the biggest candidate since jumping into the competition in mid-August. Laxalt brought in তৃতীয় 1.4 million in the third quarter of last year, followed by $ 1.35 million in the fourth quarter.

Laxalt has consistently moved closer to the top in terms of quarterly fundraising among Republican challengers who are not self-funded in this cycle.

LAXALT introduces Senate bid in Nevada, a key 2022 battlefield

Republicans needed only a one-seat net gain in mid-November to regain a Senate majority they lost a year ago when Democrats won a pair of Georgia Senate runoff elections. The GOP is playing a lot of defense – they are defending 20 of the 34 seats to be occupied in 2022, including five open seats, two of which are on the main battlefields of North Carolina and Pennsylvania. But they also see strong pickup prospects in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire and Nevada, where Cortez Masto is running for a second six-year term in the Senate.

Laxalt enjoys the support of former President Donald Trump, who remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP 15 months after leaving the White House. Luxalt has been backed by other top Republicans, including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Missouri’s Josh Howley, Utah’s Mike Lee, and Arkansas’ Tom Cotton and Florida Governor Ron Desantis. Cruz will campaign with Laxalt in Nevada next week.

Laxalt, a veteran of the Iraq war and grandson of the late Nevada governor and senator Paul Laxalt, is a front-runner in the race for the GOP Senate nomination and fundraising race, including Sam Brown, a retired army officer and veteran of the Afghanistan war. Brown raised just over $ 1 million in the third and fourth quarters of last year, but has not yet released his first-quarter fundraising figures. Candidates have until the end of Friday to submit their fundraising numbers to the Federal Election Commission.

Democrats face historic headwinds aimed at defending their razor-thin Senate majority. The party that wins the White House has traditionally faced congressional setbacks in securing midterm elections, and Democrats are currently grappling with a very challenging political environment, including President Biden’s underwater approval rating.

Sam Brown says his first ad in the Nevada Senate race was ‘hard to kill’ on Blitz.

The Cook Political Report, Inside Elections, and the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics – three of the top non-partisan election forecasters – have now rated the Nevada Senate showdown a “toss-up.” And a new poll released this week indicates that Luxalt holds the edge of a single number less than Cortez Masto.

However, it will not be easy to defeat the democratic rulers in the war-torn realm of the West.

The senator, who presided over the last round of Senate Democrats’ re-election, earned $ 3.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year and followed suit with a record $ 4.4 million in the last three months. The senator’s campaign at the end of March reported a strong $ 11 million in his campaign coffers.

Cortez Masto, the former two-term Nevada attorney general, defeated Republican Joe Heck by two and a half points in the 2016 race to retire longtime Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, who died three weeks ago. He made history as the first Latina to be elected to the Senate.