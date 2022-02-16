Nevada Univ. students walk out of class in protest demanding reinstatement of mask mandate



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Dozens of Nevada-Reno University students have been seen marching through campus demanding the restoration of the recently abandoned mask mandate in the state.

“Restore, mask mandate!” Dozens of students chanted slogans as they marched across campus in Reno, Nevada, on Monday, in a video captured by KRNV reporter Ben Margot.

Locals in San Francisco react to the end of the mask mandate: ‘We can’t be masked forever’

Margiot added that a petition to reinstate the COVID-19 mask mandate had collected 1,500 signatures.

“As an institution of higher learning, it is a responsibility within our educational mission to have perspectives and experiences securely shared, with respect and with a thorough understanding of perspectives that can sometimes differ,” says one university. Statement after the students left the class in protest. “Today’s (Monday) demonstration is an example of an exchange of ideas about public issues and constructive, peaceful action.”

Conservatives on social media immediately criticized the video, pointing out to many that the end of the mandate did not mean that students could not wear masks if they chose to.

Kentucky Republican Thomas Massey tweeted, “COVID-19 has caused mental illness.”

‘Schools are doing well with masks’: ‘Cruelty,’ ‘Evil’

Person: ‘Dave, when you say leftism is a mental disorder, it’s a little bit more. I mean, let’s face it, just because it’s tough, just because you don’t agree with them politically doesn’t mean they’re crazy. ” Political commentator Dave Rubin tweeted. “Dave: ‘View Exhibit 42901B.”

Christina Pusha, press secretary to Republican Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, also tweeted, “Is anyone stopping them from wearing masks, horrible AF.”

Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that there is no need to cover the face in most parts of the state, “effective immediately.”