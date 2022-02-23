Nevada’s Dem Gov. Sisolak lauds parent voices in schools, vows more police funds, as tough reelection looms



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Democrat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, in his State of the State address Tuesday, welcomed the involvement of parents in schools and promised to raise police funding in remarks that rejected his party’s most progressive voice.

Sisolak faces a tough re-election race in November that has been rated a “toss up” by the Cook Political Report. And GOP primary candidates are hitting the governor with his COVID-19 response, economics, state schools and more.

The governor dismissed criticism against him in his speech, arguing that things were looking for Nevadans.

“Today, our economy is one of the fastest growing in the country,” he said. “Tourism has risen, unemployment has fallen. Our students have returned – 100% of our classrooms are private. Gaming income is at an all-time high, and more importantly, wages have risen.”

GOP Senate candidate Luxalt says Sisolak will ‘gaslight’ Nevadans about the state of affairs in a speech on Wednesday

But he also acknowledged that Republicans have been arguing for months about issues, and that many issues have been seen to move toward the center.

Education is “one of my top priorities,” Sisolak said. He spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important for the United States.

“Your voice, your involvement, your thoughts are an important part of great schools. I will always support a strong parental involvement that can make our education the best it can be,” he said. “I truly believe the future of our state is directly linked to the quality of our schools. Last year, I worked with the legislature to pledge $ 200 million to catch our students after the epidemic.”

San Francisco Vote Democrats ‘Earthquake’ Challenge: Bloomberg Latest

It is unlikely that these comments will offend Republicans about the critical race theory, how long it took Nevada to open all schools, and the governor did not lift the school mask order until this month.

“They’re going to try to gaslight the Nevadans … and tell them that life isn’t as bad as it is today,” Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt said of Democrats before Sisolak’s speech.

But Sisolak’s comments are completely different from what other Democrats have recently said about whether parents should have a role in public education. The Biden administration even demanded a letter from the National School Board Association comparing parents to domestic terrorists.

Newsweek, LA Times issue ‘alert’ and call for ‘wake-up’ for Democrats after San Francisco vote

Sisolak also promised to increase police funding – Republican Corey Bush, D-Mo. Disagreements with members of the “squad” like this, who still support making the police meaningless.

Percentage of our state budget is number one among the countries dedicated to law enforcement – Democrat Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak

“We’ve seen crime rates rise across the country … it’s unacceptable,” Sisolak said. He said that under his administration, “a percentage of our state budget is number one among the countries dedicated to law enforcement.”

The governor further promised to ask the legislature to increase the salaries of police officers.

Sisolak also denounced national inflation and vowed that there would be “no new taxes” as part of efforts to keep spending low for citizens.

Defeated San Francisco school board member says voters who expelled him are “connected” to white supremacists

“Everything is going up in price. We can all see it. Nevada families are being squeezed into pumps and grocery stores. The cost of child care, housing and health care is eating away at a family’s income,” he said. “While I cannot promise a solution to the national inflation problem, I can do everything in my power to help families with the rising cost of living.”

Among these measures, Sisolok said, is to invest more in increasing child care, rental assistance and housing supplies. He also spoke of efforts to boost the state’s economy, including clean energy and tourist destinations, such as the Allegiate Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas riders.

“Ultimately it’s about making life better for the people we love,” Sisolak said.

The comments come as many Democrats are warning of progressive “squad” politics that could be fatal for many in their party in November.

The recent withdrawal of three progressive school board members in San Francisco has underscored fears that they have spent too much time on equity projects and not enough effort to run an effective school district.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg warned that “the recent political earthquake in San Francisco should be a terrible warning to the National Democratic Party.”

Peter Hassan of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.