Nevada’s drought-stricken Lake Mead exposes gruesome discovery: human body found in a barrel



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to officials, human remains were discovered in a barrel at the bottom of Nevada’s drought-stricken Lake Mead over the weekend.

The shocking discovery was made that the water level in the lake had reached its lowest level in more than half a century. A few days ago the original water intake valve of the reservoir was exposed, rendering the pump stations inoperable.

Boaters spotted the barrel at the newly opened bottom of Lake Mid on Sunday afternoon. National Park Service rangers searched an area near Hemenway Harbor on the lake and found barrels containing skeletal remains.

Officials predict that the discovery could be the first of more horrific discoveries.

Las Vegas Police Lieutenant Ray Spencer told KLAS-TV on Monday, “I would say there is a very good chance that we will find additional human remains as the water level recedes.”

In Texas, human remains have been identified as ex-envoy Kevin Ware’s girlfriend, authorities say.

Personal items found inside the barrel indicate that the man died more than 40 years ago in the 1980s, Spencer said. He declined to discuss the cause of death and declined to comment on the items found, saying an investigation was under way.

Police plan to reach out to experts at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, to analyze when the barrel began to erode. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will try to determine the identity of the person.

Gadget Clock reached out to the National Park Service for more details but did not return before press time.

The Colorado River Reservoir behind Hoover Dam has become so depleted that Las Vegas is now pumping water from deep into Lake Mid, which has also spread to Arizona.

Lake Mid and Lake Powell upstream is the largest man-made reservoir in the United States, part of a system that supplies water to more than 40 million people, tribes, agriculture, and industries in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. Wyoming and across the southern border of Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.