‘Never Gonna Snow Again’ Review: You’re Getting Warmer

When Zhenia (Alec Utgoff), a handsome masseur with an enigmatic smile, arrives in a wealthy gated community in Poland, he quickly establishes a reputation among depressed locals for his extraordinary – perhaps even magical – healing abilities. It doesn’t hurt that the majority of his clients are distraught women, and that Zhenia’s warm and caring contact purges them of their routine misery, if only for a little while.

From Edward Scissorhands to Peter Sellers in “Being There”, the curious stranger appears as a spiritual balm to their bourgeois discomfort. In many ways, “Never Gonna Snow Again”, which Polish filmmaker Małgorzata Szumowska co-directed with cinematographer Michał Englert, follows suit.

Zhenia, a Ukrainian migrant worker born exactly seven years before the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, is no otherworldly idiot – although the condescension he faces suggests his employers think otherwise.