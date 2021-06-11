Never Have I Ever Season 2 to premiere on Netflix on 15 July, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan announces

Commonplace coming-of-age sequence By no method Possess I Ever is area to start up streaming on Netflix from 15 July, the sequence lead Maitreyi Ramakrishnan introduced on Thursday.

Ramakrishnan, who reprises her function because the academically aggressive and sizzling-headed Indian American little one Devi throughout the insist, took to Instagram to share the information.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the foremost season of By no method Possess I Ever follows Devi (Ramakrishnan) who’s trying to steal the stumble on of the school heartthrob whereas secretly grieving the surprising demise of her father.

The distinctive season will ogle Devi persevering with to home the day after day pressures of excessive school and drama at residence, whereas additionally navigating distinctive romantic relationships.

Returning cast people embody Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Younger.

Megan Suri is the season two newcomer, together with New, Tyler Alvarez, Utkarsh Ambudkar and P J Byrne who’re area to recur on the sequence.

Fisher serves as creator, govt producer, and showrunner with Kaling govt producing alongside 3 Arts Leisure’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

By no method Possess I Ever is produced by New Tv in affiliation with 3 Arts Leisure, Actual Langster, and Kaling Worldwide.