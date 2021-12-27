Never underestimate three things, masks… UP Police warned Corona by naming Salman’s films

In order for people to understand their duty, the UP Police in its own way alerted the people. The police tried to alert people in the name of Dabang Salman i.e. Prem. The style of the police was very poetic. People liked it a lot on social media too.

People are not taking the deadly attack of Corona seriously. People are seen gathering here and there without any security arrangements. Even people are not seen wearing masks. People’s carelessness can cost their lives. The firepower of Corona has been shown during the second wave.

In the wrestling with the virus, these three will remain your ‘bodyguards’ till the ‘last’. Be alert and ‘Kick’ the ‘Dabangai’ of Corona in ‘India’ by becoming the ‘Sultan’ of security. Based on the films of Dabang Khan of Bollywood, the UP Police sought the cooperation of people in the war with Corona in this way and also alerted them with the name of Salman’s films.

Posted by the handle of UP Police – Never underestimate three things in life – Mask, Sanitizer and Social Distancing. These dialogues of Salman’s film have been speaking on people’s heads. Therefore, the UP Police also left no stone unturned in trying to capitalize on it. Every effort was made in the post to make people aware.

Virus se chal rahi kushti mein yahi teeno ‘Antim’ tak aapke ‘Bodyguard’ bane rahenge! Satark Rahiye Aur Suraksha ke ‘Sultan’ Bankar ‘Bharat’ Mein Corona ki ‘Dabbang’ai ko ‘Kick’ kijiye.#Omicron pic.twitter.com/GlBRsjSp48 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 27, 2021

On social media, people appreciated this creativity of the police, while some pulled the leg of the UP jawans and took a jibe at the government. One user wrote – It would be good if you tell this to the leaders and cut their challan. Public is following since day one. He said that people know what will happen if they get hit. Whereas the leaders will get five star hospitals immediately.

One wrote – and keep coming to the election rallies, welcome to Kanpur tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh Police is ready to serve you. His sarcasm was that on one hand the police is distributing knowledge. On the other hand, when Modi will rally for lakhs, he will stand as a mute spectator. Police should take action during that time. Only then the appeal made under the guise of Salman will be successful.