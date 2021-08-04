Nevin Harrison Goes for Rare Olympic Medal in Canoeing

TOKYO – When Nevin Harrison first tried canoe racing at the age of 12, becoming an Olympian wasn’t the first thing she thought about. Stay out of the water was.

At 17, she was going fast enough to become the world champion.

There are sports the United States is good at and sports where it is not. It is pretty safe to say that canoeing and kayaking fall into the second category.

At the last world championships in 2019, out of 30 events, only one American even qualified for a final. That paddler was Harrison, who won the gold medal in the 200-meter canoe race. Suddenly the United States, of all places, had the brightest young star in canoeing.

Harrison is by far the biggest American name in the sport and the only canoe or kayak sprinter of both sexes to qualify for these Games.