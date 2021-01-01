New additions and changes in KBC 13 Lifelines: These 5 big ‘rules’ changed in KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan’s entry in ‘Dhuk Dhuk Ji’ – Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 The first change in the fastest finger for audience voting and timer to know what’s new this time

Amitabh Bachchan is returning with a new style of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. ‘KBC 13’ starts on Monday, August 23. Just like in the last season, the 12th season, along with the lifeline, in the 13th season, that is, in ‘KBC 13’ (changes in KBC 13), a lot of big changes were made.

Along with the change, two important things have come back in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. These are two things – studio audience returns and audience voting. Last season, the studio audience was removed in the wake of the Corona epidemic, which ended the show’s glory. There was a weird atmosphere on set too. But since the 13th season, the studio’s audience has returned.



Back to the studio audience, Raunak will be back

The producers have released a promo for ‘KBC 13’, which marks the entry of a studio audience. The audience is now back to fill the same emptiness that was there last season and bring back the glory. In the promo, Amitabh says, ‘We missed these ladies and gentlemen very much. If you guys are, I don’t know why you are so enthusiastic. ‘



Audience voting lifeline access

With the return of studio audiences, the ‘audience voting’ lifeline has also returned. Last season, this lifeline was replaced by a lifeline called ‘Video a Friend’. Now that the audience is back, the ‘audience vote’ lifeline has also been brought back. Also, the ‘Video a Friend’ lifeline has been removed. The other three lifelines will be 50:50, ask the expert and flip the question.



Fastest finger big change in the first round

The biggest change this time is in the ‘Fastest Finger First’ round. This is the first round, in which you get a chance to sit on the hot seat by answering the question correctly in less time. Not only has the name of this round been changed but the number of questions has also been increased. Now the new name of this round is Fastest Finger First-Triple Test …



3 questions will be asked, thus the election will take place

So far in this round a question was asked, in which the answers had to be given chronologically. But now it will ask three questions. Each question will have four options. Competitors will have to answer all these three questions in chronological order. Any contestant will give the correct answers to these three questions in the shortest possible time and only he will get a chance to win crores of rupees by sitting on the hot seat. To monitor the time of which contestant will answer, there will be a companion leaderboard, on which time will be reflected.

‘Fantastic Friday’ instead of ‘Karmaveer Special’

According to a report in the Indian Express, till now, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ used to have a ‘Karamveer Special’ in which real life heroes were invited and paid homage along with playing games. But in ‘KBC 13’, Amitabh Bachchan will now host ‘Quiet Friday’ every Friday, in which special guests from various fields will play games and raise money for social work.



Entry of ‘Dhuk Dhuki Ji’ instead of ‘Miss Chalpadi’

The name of the game timer has been changed to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Where last season she was nicknamed ‘Miss Chalpadi’, in ‘KBC 13’ she has been nicknamed ‘Dhuk Dhuki Ji’.

