New AirPods Pro could launch in 2022 with a focus on fitness tracking



Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro will launch subsequent 12 months, following the discharge of an up to date pair of ordinary AirPods this 12 months, in accordance with a new report from Bloomberg. The brand new AirPods Pro will reportedly function upgraded movement sensors to permit for fitness tracking, whereas the entry-level AirPods may have an up to date design just like the Pro fashions alongside with a shorter stem.

In a earlier report from final 12 months Bloomberg stated that the upcoming AirPods Pro could ditch the stem totally in favor of a extra compact design just like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus or Google’s Pixel Buds. Nonetheless, on the time Bloomberg famous that design challenges meant these plans could change. Its newest report says Apple has “examined” this design, which sounds prefer it’s not assured to look in the ultimate mannequin.

Following the launch of the AirPods Max

Alongside the 2 new AirPods fashions, Apple is reported to be creating a HomePod geared up with a display screen, in addition to a separate Apple TV-like gadget that could embody a speaker and digicam for video calls.

The brand new AirPods could be the primary updates to Apple’s true wi-fi lineup in over a 12 months. Apple first launch its AirPods Pro in late 2019, whereas its entry-level AirPods haven’t been up to date since March 2019. It launched its first AirPods-branded over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, in December.