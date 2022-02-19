New Area Code Coming To Nassau County In 2023 – Gadget Clock
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A start date has been announced for Nassau County’s new area code.
A new memo from the North American Numbering Plan says the 363 area code will start being assigned to phone numbers on Jan. 20, 2023.
The area code will serve the same areas as 516 number holders.
State regulators approved the new digits in January.
