New Baleno and Jimny SUV these 5 cars of Maruti launched in 2022

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch 5 new cars in the coming days. However, no new car will be launched in it. Rather, update variants of existing cars should be launched. Which includes Maruti Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Alto, Maruti S-Cross and Jimny SUV. Let us know what new features Maruti is going to give in these cars and when will this car be launched.

Maruti Vitara Brezza – Many changes have been made in the new Brezza. It gets a refined front facial, new fenders and bonnet. The car’s headlamps and grille are combined and given as a single unit. The front bumper is integrated in black. At the rear, the wraparound tail-lamps have been extended to the tailgate, the tailgate has also been changed. The number plate of the car is placed under the lamps. At the same time, the rear bumper has also been given new. It will get a black insert with silver accents on the false skid plate. The car also has a sunsof. On the other hand, talking about the interior, it will get a free-standing touchscreen unit, a new infotainment system. 1.5 liter petrol engine can be given in the next generation Brezza. Which will generate 103bhp power and 138Nm maximum torque.

Maruti Baleno facelift – Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the new Baleno. This is Maruti’s popular hatchback car, in which the company can provide new front grille, LED DRL headlights. Along with this, the company has made a lot of changes in the interior and exterior in the Baleno hatchback car. In the new Baleno, you will get a 1.2 liter petrol engine that generates 82bhp power and 113Nm torque. Talking about the transmission, the new Baleno will get 5-speed manual and CVT transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Alto – Blacked-out steel rim wheels and side front fender turn indicators can be found in the new Alto. Along with this, a wider front grille with highlights, new bumpers and headlamps can be given. At the same time, Maruti Suzuki has also made changes in the interior to increase the cabin space of the Alto. On the other hand, if we talk about the engine in this hatchback car, then you will get a 796cc three-cylinder petrol engine. Which generates 47bhp power and 69Nm torque.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross – The updated edition of Maruti S-Cross has been launched by the company in the European market. In which many features have been updated including ALLGRIP SELECT. Wherein the company has introduced the S-Cross model in Europe, in which the 48 volt SHVS mild hybrid system has been kept according to the European standard. On the other hand, the all-new S-CROSS gets Autonomous Emergency Baking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Prevention and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. On the other hand, the new S-Cross now also gets 360 view camera and special parking functions like rear cross traffic.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door – Maruti Suzuki has been working on the 5-door version of the Jimny for quite some time now. This SUV can be launched in India anytime next year. You can get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in this SUV. At the same time, Maruti can offer 4×4 drivetrain to this SUV.