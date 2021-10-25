New Bhojpuri Song 2021 version of Amitabh Bachchan’s song ‘Pag Ghungroo baandh’ released, Khesari Lal Yadav Making ‘Tal Se Taal’ with this actress

A new song of Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has come out which is creating panic. The song ‘Pag Ghungroo Bandh’ from Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Namak Halal’ has been released with Bhojpuri remix version. Hearing this, Bhojpuri Song Fans are very happy. This song of Khesari Lal Yadav has been viewed more than 10 million times so far. Actress Shweta Mahara is seen doing tremendous dance with Khesari Lal in the song.

The song has been given a completely new look, both Khesari and Shweta are seen in a modern look. At the same time, the song has been shot inside a disco theque. While Shweta’s moves are amazing in the song, Khesari Lal is also seen doing hip hop steps in the song. Yes, this song based on the hip hop theme also has a great effect of colorful lights. Khesali fans are very fond of this party song. Khesari fans say that before this song, his stylish avatar has never been seen before.

This song, released from the YouTube channel of Saregama Hum Bhojpuri, has been presented in a very bold manner. When Khesari will sing ‘Pag Ghungroo Bandh’ in the video, you will definitely remember Amitabh Bachchan’s old song. Different dance forms of artists will also be seen in this 4.25-minute music video.

Let me tell you, Khesari Lal Yadav has given his lofty voice to this song. On the other hand, Shilpi Raj has supported Khesari in the song. The song has crossed 10 million views in a week. In such a situation, the video has become viral on social media. The lyrics of this song have been written by Ajit Mandal. So there the music is given by Jaideep Verma. Director Team Sanju (Gunjan Singh Kashyap) has shot the song.

Khesari Lal Yadav has struggled a lot in his life, then he has achieved this position today. There was a time when Khesari Lal was said to be very talkative. In such a situation, people did not like to talk to him. But today is his era where Khesari uploads one of his songs and in a week that song reaches to 10 lakh people.