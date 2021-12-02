New Biden Covid-19 Plan Will Reimburse At-Home Tests



This type was first seen by scientists in South Africa and is now known to be present in more than 30 countries, including the United States. There are mutations that scientists believe could spread more rapidly and lead to more successful infections in vaccinated or previously infected people, although no features have yet been confirmed.

In the United States, a shortage of supplies has made home coronavirus tests relatively difficult and expensive – up to $ 25 each. Emory University’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Carlos del Rio said that instead of going through the difficult process of getting insurance reimbursement for people for trials, “we should just give them grants and make them incredibly cheap.”

In the UK, they mentioned, fast trials are free, and in Germany they cost customers $ 1 each.

Refunds for home-based tests in the United States will not be immediate or retrospective, senior administration officials said, adding that federal agencies will issue guidelines by January 15 to clarify that insurance companies will have to reimburse people for at-. Covid-19 Domestic tests during public health emergencies. It was not clear how many tests a person could be reimbursed for a purchase.

Private insurance companies already cover the cost of coronavirus tests administered in doctors’ offices and other medical facilities. There are at least eight in-house tests in the US market.

Looking ahead, experts imagine a world where people will test themselves as soon as symptoms show up – and then, if they are positive, isolate and treat with new antiviral drugs that are evolving. The White House says it is taking steps to secure 13 million courses of antiviral treatment.

Mr. Biden’s new strategy will extend the current mask order for people in airplanes, trains and buses and terminal and transit hubs by mid-March.

Only six states now require people to wear masks in public settings at home, regardless of their vaccination status. Three more – California, New York and Connecticut – require home masks for non-vaccinated people.