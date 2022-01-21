New Bill Cosby Docuseries Drops Powerful Trailer: ‘A Lot Of People Knew’



And the dialogue ought to get much more heated with the discharge of “We Must Speak About Cosby,” a four-part documentary collection premiering Jan. 30 on Showtime.

A trailer for the present dropped Thursday, and it exhibits collection director W. Kamau Bell and others coming to phrases with the truth that a beloved comic was additionally drugging and assaulting girls.

Nonetheless, clips from the trailer recommend Cosby was hiding in plain sight, “dropping breadcrumbs” about who he was, as one girl places it.

“That is only a unhappy day within the historical past of Black tradition,” one girl says of the comic’s troubled life.

One other provides, “We thought we knew Cosby. We by no means knew Cosby.”

You may see the entire trailer beneath.

