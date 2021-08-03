New Body Camera Video Shows Turmoil After the Florida Building Collapse

A mother called her son from a balcony. A woman shouted for help from a parking lot. And a security guard who called 911 said she didn’t know how she got out of it.

The heart-wrenching scenes immediately after the partial collapse of a 13-story beachfront condominium complex in Surfside, Fla. Were caught on police body-cam footage the city released on Tuesday, offering a new look at the disaster that killed 98 people.

In the footage, made public weeks after nearly two dozen 911 calls were broadcast documenting the aftermath of the June 24 meltdown, a police officer approaches a parking lot at Champlain Towers South and finds people asking help.

“Are you OK?” shouts the officer. “Is anyone over there hurt?”

Unable to reach the victims because of the wreckage, the officer runs to another part of the parking lot to try to find them.