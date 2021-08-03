New Body Camera Video Shows Turmoil After the Florida Building Collapse
A mother called her son from a balcony. A woman shouted for help from a parking lot. And a security guard who called 911 said she didn’t know how she got out of it.
The heart-wrenching scenes immediately after the partial collapse of a 13-story beachfront condominium complex in Surfside, Fla. Were caught on police body-cam footage the city released on Tuesday, offering a new look at the disaster that killed 98 people.
In the footage, made public weeks after nearly two dozen 911 calls were broadcast documenting the aftermath of the June 24 meltdown, a police officer approaches a parking lot at Champlain Towers South and finds people asking help.
“Are you OK?” shouts the officer. “Is anyone over there hurt?”
Unable to reach the victims because of the wreckage, the officer runs to another part of the parking lot to try to find them.
From the wreckage, people can be heard shouting “help” and “this way”, several of their cries muffled by the sound of the wind, sirens and the movement of the officers.
Moments later, the officer finds a Miami-Dade County firefighter and asks how he can help. The firefighter asks the agent to secure a perimeter around the building.
“No one inside. I don’t care who they are,” the firefighter said. “Keep everyone away. “
The footage then shows the officer urging people to stay away. “We don’t know if it’s going to turn out that way. I need you to go, please.
In another of three videos posted, offering nearly 53 minutes of overall footage, a man runs towards an officer as he appears to be calling his mother on a balcony. The man pleads with the authorities for help, looking panicked and struggling to finish his sentences.
“Please,” he told the officers.
“We were told by the emergency services that even we couldn’t help him,” someone said to the man. “They’re coordinating something to help everyone get out.”
“I can’t let you in there,” the person said to the man.
Only two people were taken alive from the wreckage, both shortly after the collapse, and one of them later died in a hospital. It ultimately took over a month to identify the latest victim of one of the worst structural collapses in US history.
The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, but three years ago a consultant discovered evidence of “major structural damage” to the concrete slab under the pool deck and cracking and “abundant” crumbling of columns, beams and walls of the parking lot. garage under the building.
In some of the footage released Tuesday, a security guard tells police how she heard several bangs, then called 911 when she saw the building had collapsed.
“I don’t even know how I got out of it,” she said.
