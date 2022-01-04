New bridge being built in Dragon Pangong Tso, know what is the position of India-China in this area

China is building a new bridge on the north bank of Pangong Tso Lake. With its construction, Chinese soldiers will be able to easily reach Indian soldiers faster.

There is tension between India and China in eastern Ladakh. China does not seem to be deterring from its antics. It is reported that China is building a bridge over Pangong Tso. Along with building infrastructure along the LAC, China is building a new bridge over Pangong Tso that will provide an additional route for rapidly deploying troops between the north and south banks of the lake.

Sources said the bridge is being constructed 20 km east of Finger 8 on the north bank of the lake. India says that Finger 8 represents the LAC. The bridge site is just east of Khurnak Fort in Rutog County, where the PLA’s border bases are. There is a Frontier Defense Company at Khurnak Fort, and a Water Squadron further east at Banmojhang.

Since the military standoff began in May 2020, India and China have not only worked to improve existing infrastructure, but have also built several new roads, bridges, landing strips across the border. Pangong Tso, an endorheic lake, is 135 km long, of which more than two-thirds is under Chinese control. Khurnak Fort, where China is building the new bridge, is near the halfway point of the boomerang-shaped lake.

Historically a part of India, Khurnak Fort has been under Chinese control since 1958. From Khurnak Fort, the LAC is quite west, with India claiming Finger 8 and China on Finger 4. The north and south shores of the lake were among several conflict points that surfaced after the start of the standoff. Before the withdrawal of troops from the north and south coasts of India and China in February 2021, the region had seen massive mobilization and the two sides even deployed tanks at some places barely a few hundred meters away.

In late August 2020, India overtook China by occupying the previously vacant heights of the Kailash Range on the southern bank of the lake. Indian troops, including Magar Hill, Gurung Hill, Rejang La, Rechin La, positioned themselves on the peaks there, and this allowed them to dominate the strategic Spanggur Gap—this could be used to launch an attack , as China did in 1962.

Indian troops also positioned themselves over Chinese troops in the Fingers area on the north coast. During this scuffle for heights, shots were fired for the first time in four decades by both sides. Soldiers of both countries have remained at these heights during the severe winter months. This was the reason that forced China to negotiate a pullback.

Sources said that the new bridge built by China will help in faster mobilization of its troops in the region. To prevent a repeat of what happened in August 2020. China has been developing infrastructure across the region since the standoff began. In which widening of roads, construction of new roads and bridges, new bases, airstrips, advance landing bases etc. is being made.

India is also improving its infrastructure in the border areas. In the last year, the Border Roads Organization has completed more than 100 projects in border areas, most of them close to the border with China. India is also improving its surveillance along the entire 3488-km range, and is building new airstrips and landing areas. More than 50,000 soldiers are stationed in the areas bordering Ladakh, including both the countries.