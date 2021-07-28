New C.D.C. Mask Guidance Complicates Return-to-Office Plans

Two months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was okay for people vaccinated to forgo masks indoors, the agency reversed the course on Tuesday, saying Americans should hand back masks – to less in areas with high coronavirus infection rates.

The official guidelines – influenced by research on the Delta variant, which is causing an increase in the number of cases and “breakthrough” infections in those vaccinated – target places where the virus is thriving. Right now, that covers nearly two-thirds of US counties. According to the guidelines, all Florida residents, vaccinated or not, should wear masks indoors.

The announcement complicates return-to-office plans for many companies at a time when the Delta variant is already forcing some of them to push back their start dates. Asana, a software company, told employees last week that it was pushing back the return date for all employees in San Francisco and New York to February 1 at the earliest, a person familiar with the situation said. . The company also imposes vaccinations on all employees who enter the office.

Businesses that have already opened their doors must decide whether to forgo masking policies. When the CDC lifted its masking guidelines in May, many companies released new guidelines allowing fully vaccinated employees and customers to return without a mask. The move was a big push for workers, as well as a signal that the pandemic was drawing to a close. For the employees, it provided a sense of security and normalcy when they returned to the office.