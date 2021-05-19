New case registered against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Munmun Dutta under SC/ST Act

A case has been registered against the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actor Munmun Dutta beneath the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday, 17 Might maybe maybe. She now not too extended in the past extinct a casteist slur in a single amongst her originate-up motion pictures. After going by backlash, Dutta issued an apology on Instagram and talked about that the notice was once misinterpreted because of this of the language barrier.

In a yarn in EInstances, DSP Bhanwar Singh Sisodia was once quoted asserting {that a} case has been registered against the actress after the criticism of 42-year archaic Manoj Parmar and an investigation is underway. In her originate-up video, Munmun had talked about that she needs to notice upright after which extinct a casteist slur for asserting that she does now not deserve to notice that methodology.

Beforehand, a case beneath the related act was once filed against Dutta at Haryana’s Hansi after a criticism was once filed by Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the Nationwide Alliance for Dalit Human Rights. This case was once registered on Thursday, 13 Might maybe maybe. Commenting concerning the attain, Nitika Gahlaut, Superintendent of Police had talked about that they’re doing an investigation into the topic.

In her apology, Dutta had talked about that she was once misinformed concerning the which method of the notice and took the put up down when she was once made attentive to the which method. She apologised to each one that was once anxiousness by her utilization of the notice.

Many folks on social media generally known as her out for what was once perceived as a half of-hearted apology. Masaan infamous Neeraj Ghaywan had talked about that there simply is not any longer all the time a a great deal of interpretation [of the word used by Munmum]. He shared that Dutta talked concerning the B-note and there simply is not any longer all the time a method to quilt it up. The Nationwide Award-qualified director requested the actor to apologise and shut up.