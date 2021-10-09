New chargesheet against Gehna Vashisht, forcing struggling models to work in porn

The Property Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has in its new chargesheet made even more sensational allegations against the actress, who was accused of making pornographic films and raping her. The new chargesheet has been filed in the second case registered by the Mumbai Police. The crime branch is investigating 4 cases of pornography while Lonavla police is investigating another case. In the 500-page chargesheet, police have named filmmakers Abhijeet Bombale, Baburao Pralhad alias Ajay Shrimant, Rajkumar alias Kashyap and Arvind Kumar Srivastava alias Yash Thakur in addition to Jewel. Bombale and Shrimant have already been arrested, police said. Gahana Vasishtha has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court while Rajkumar Kumar Kashyap and Yash Thakur are said to be absconding. He has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the sale of pornographic books, character assassination of women through obscene acts, fraud and the IT Act. A 21-year-old model from Madhya Pradesh has recently been charged with allegedly luring her to various bungalows in Mud Island and Lokhandwala under the pretext of getting work from Bombay, Shrimant and Gehna Vashisht and later Yash Thakur. In movies. It is also alleged that the clip was uploaded to 3 different apps. The victim has alleged that she was paid Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for each shoot. When he refused to work in pornographic films, the accused promised to cut off offensive scenes from him but then it was uploaded without being cut. Police had also filed a supplementary chargesheet last month. This was reported in the first case of pornography in which Shilpa Shetty’s husband and Ryan Thorpe went to jail. Police say all the accused are mixed up with each other and forcibly make pornographic films from models and upload them to apps. It is worth noting that Gehna Vashisht is constantly defending Raj Kundra.