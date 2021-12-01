New City in the American Desert: The City of Dreams for 50 Million People to Settle in the American Desert

Highlights Billionaire businessman Mark Lawrey dreams of building a city in the American desert

The new city will have every facility in the world, 50 million residents can live in 150,000 acres

Currently, the business needs space and $ 400 billion in funding for the city.

Washington

What would your dream city be like? Clean cities like Tokyo, luxury life like New York and social amenities like Stockholm. Billionaire businessman Mark Lore is going to make this dream come true. He has created the vision of ‘One City in America’ with a population of 5 million and the responsibility of designing it was given to the most famous architect in the world.

Eco-friendly ‘city of dreams’

Now they need land and 400 400 billion in funding. A former Walmart executive last week unveiled his plans for the eternal city of Telosa, which he hopes to settle in the U.S. desert. The 150,000-acre project will have basic amenities such as environmentally friendly architecture, energy generation and drought-free water supply.

The search for a new city continues

That being said, under the ‘15-Minute City Design ’, residents can reach offices, schools and other places from their homes in just 15 minutes. Project planners are looking for places where they can relocate to this city. According to the project’s website, potential targets include areas such as Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Riz Rizona, Texas and Appalachians. Lore has chosen the architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) to design the city.

Both residential buildings and greenery

The company has shown a map of the city through a digital presentation. It depicts some of the residents present in residential buildings, greenery and open spaces in a virtual manner. Vehicles running on fossil fuels will be banned in the city. The presentation shows scooters and pedestrians walking on the road in the sun.