New complaints about Ferrellgas delivery issues





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–Information 10 not too long ago acquired an e mail claiming Ferrellgas has been behind on propane deliveries. It seems, that this isn’t the one grievance. One other buyer informed Information 10 he’s fed up and is switching to a brand new supplier.

Assemblyman Santabarbara’s workplace has acquired quite a few complaints as nicely.

“Let’s say it’s between anyplace from 10 and 20 households, 10 and 20 households. And the winter— we’re simply in January. Usually, February is the coldest month, and we aren’t there but. So this might proceed because it has in years previous,” defined Assemblyman Angleo Santabarbara.

Santabarbara’s crew was informed that COVID has precipitated a scarcity of delivery drivers. Whereas some prospects have gotten their gas after having to cope with delays, Santabarbara mentioned it shouldn’t be a problem within the first place.

“Lots of these households, folks we talked to, are on what’s known as autofill, in order that they don’t even need to name. It’s on auto… so every now and then they arrive and fill,” defined Santabarbara.

This isn’t the primary time prospects have complained about the corporate. Again in 2018, Information 10 reported on some folks really working out of fuel in the course of winter, forcing them to make use of house heaters and unable to have one other firm give them propane, since Ferrellgas owned the tanks.

This subject, sparking a invoice to be launched within the New York State Legislature.

“The purpose of the laws is to make sure folks can get the gas they should warmth their properties throughout circumstances like this, dangerously low temperatures, to maintain their households, preserve their family members secure of their home to have the ability to go to a different provider when there may be an emergency like what we’re experiencing now.”

In years previous, this laws has made it via the Meeting, however not the Senate. This yr, the invoice has a brand new sponsor within the Senate. The laws is predicted to be mentioned as early subsequent week.