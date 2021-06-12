New COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia could exacerbate the global chip shortage



New outbreaks of COVID-19 in Asia could create delays in the global provide chain and exacerbate the global semiconductor shortage, in line with a brand new report from The Wall Road Journal.

Taiwan, which is a major hub for chip manufacturing, is presently experiencing a surge of COVID-19 circumstances. On Saturday, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Heart introduced that there have been 251 new confirmed circumstances of COVID-19 and 26 deaths. On Friday, the company reported 287 new circumstances and 24 deaths. And circumstances have been on the rise since early Could. “Beginning on Could 10, COVID-19 infections jumped from one to three-digit figures inside a matter of days,” South China Morning Submit reported.

The outbreak is having an enormous impact on at the very least one main chip firm in Taiwan. “At King Yuan Electronics Co., one in every of the island’s largest chip testing and packaging firms, greater than 200 workers have examined constructive for the virus this month, whereas one other 2,000 employees have been positioned in quarantine — slicing the firm’s income this month by roughly a 3rd,” the WSJ reported.

TSMC, which makes chips for Apple, Qualcomm, and plenty of different massive tech firms, says it has not but been affected, in line with the WSJ. However the firm already warned in April that chip shortages could final by means of 2022, and it’s unclear how the COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan may have an effect on that estimation.

The WSJ reported that factories in Malaysia have had their manufacturing capabilities slowed as a result of COVID-19 as effectively. “All advised, the Malaysia Semiconductor Business Affiliation says the lockdown will cut back output by between 15% and 40%,” in line with the WSJ.

Delivery facilities in Asia have additionally been affected by the pandemic. For instance, Yantian, a serious container port in Shenzhen, is at 30 % of its regular exercise, the WSJ reported.