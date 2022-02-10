New Covid guidelines for int’l arrivals: 7-day quarantine over, nation’s list of ‘at risk’ removed

After the decrease in corona cases in the country, now the central government has approved new guidelines related to corona for travelers coming from abroad on Thursday. Under this, the seven-day quarantine has now been abolished for the travelers coming from abroad. Also, the list of ‘at risk’ nations has also been removed.

The Union Health Ministry said that the new guidelines will come into effect from Monday, February 14. In the guideline, the ministry has stressed the need to monitor the ever-changing corona virus. As per the new guidelines, all foreign travelers will have to fill a form with travel history for the last 14 days. In which all the information will have to be given to the passengers.

Passengers will also have to attach a negative RT-PCR report with this form before travelling. Alternatively, passengers can also upload certificates of both the doses of the vaccine. However, this option is available only to travelers arriving from 72 countries whose vaccination program is recognized by the Indian government as part of a reciprocal programme. These countries include Canada, Hong Kong, USA, UK, Bahrain, Qatar, Australia, New Zealand and some European nations.

Along with this, the need to conduct RT-PCR test on day 8 and upload it on Air Suvidha Portal has also been done away with. Apart from this, random sampling of 2 percent international passengers will be done. In the new guidelines, it has been said that passengers can leave the airport by giving samples for the test.

According to the Ministry of Health, it will be necessary to follow social distancing, masks and all the guidelines issued during the journey. Thermal checking is also mandatory at the airport. Apart from this, the Ministry of Health has said that passengers will have to self-monitor for 14 days.

Explain that these new rules will replace the rules announced in December. Then in view of the threat of Omicron, strict restrictions were imposed. Now the rules have been relaxed when the matter is less.

