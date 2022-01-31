New COVID Vaccine Requirements For Broadway Theatergoers – Gadget Clock

World

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New COVID vaccination requirements for children are now in place at Broadway theaters.

Theatergoers age five and up must be vaccinated to enter a Broadway show.

Children between ages 5 and 11 may only enter with a vaccinated adult.

Guests 12 to 17 must show proof of vaccination and a government-issued or school ID.

