New Covid Variant: What Scientists Know About Omicron
Scientists are still unclear how effective the vaccine will be against a new strain flagged by a team in South Africa, which exhibits mutations that can resist neutralization. Only a few dozen cases have been fully identified so far in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Belgium and Israel.
The new type, designated by the World Health Organization as the “Omicron” type of anxiety, has “very unusual constellations of mutations, with more than 30 spikes in protein alone,” said Tulio de Oliveira, director. KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform.
Spike proteins are the main targets of human antibodies that make up the immune system to fight coronavirus infection. Many mutations have raised concerns that a spike of omicron would be able to prevent a previous infection or antibody produced by the vaccine.
Richard Lesells, an infectious disease specialist at the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, said the species bears a resemblance to the Lambda and beta species, which are associated with congenital theft of the immune system.
“Because of all of this, we’re concerned that this type of thing might not only increase communication, so it may spread more efficiently, but also protect some parts of the immune system and the protection we have in our immune system,” he said. Lesles said.
The new type is found in a large number of young people, with South Africa having the lowest rate of vaccination. A quarter of South Africans between the ages of 18 and 34 are vaccinated, according to the country’s health minister. Said Joe Fahla.
Such cases are mainly concentrated in the country’s financial center – especially in its administrative capital, Pretoria – as schools close and families prepare to travel for the holiday season before the virus spreads across the country. , Said Dr. Fahla.
