New Covid Variant: What Scientists Know About Omicron

Scientists are still unclear how effective the vaccine will be against a new strain flagged by a team in South Africa, which exhibits mutations that can resist neutralization. Only a few dozen cases have been fully identified so far in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Belgium and Israel.

The new type, designated by the World Health Organization as the “Omicron” type of anxiety, has “very unusual constellations of mutations, with more than 30 spikes in protein alone,” said Tulio de Oliveira, director. KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform.

Spike proteins are the main targets of human antibodies that make up the immune system to fight coronavirus infection. Many mutations have raised concerns that a spike of omicron would be able to prevent a previous infection or antibody produced by the vaccine.

Richard Lesells, an infectious disease specialist at the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, said the species bears a resemblance to the Lambda and beta species, which are associated with congenital theft of the immune system.