New crisis in front of Imran government in Pakistan, thousands of supporters surrounded Islamabad after the arrest of the chief of the banned party

The situation in the neighboring country of Pakistan is deteriorating again and a crisis has arisen in front of the Imran Khan-led government. On Thursday, activists of Pakistan’s banned radical organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik marched towards the capital Islamabad to get their party chief released. By the time the information was received, the activists of the banned organization had reached Gujranwala, about 220 km from Islamabad.

The road from Lahore to Rawalpindi and Islamabad has also been cut to stop the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) group originating from Pakistan’s Punjab province. Along with this, mobile and internet services have also been stopped in the surrounding areas. Apart from this, police and Pakistani Rangers personnel have also been deployed on the road passing towards Islamabad.

At the same time, Pakistani Railways has also suspended the train from Lahore to Rawalpindi and Islamabad for three days. Pakistani Railways has said that in view of the demonstration, trains running on this route have been canceled for the next three days. At the same time, the Government of Pakistan has made it clear that under any circumstances the members of the banned organization will not be allowed to demonstrate in Islamabad.

In fact, last year, a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad was published in a French magazine and there was an uproar all over the world and allegations of blasphemy were made. Later, French President Emmanuel Macron also advocated the printing of cartoons, stating that freedom of expression and said that France would not stop making cartoons.

It was only after this statement of the French President that violence erupted in Pakistan’s Punjab province and in April this year, Saad Rizvi, the head of the banned radical organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik, was taken into custody by the police in view of the law and order situation.

In the past, this movement again intensified when Tehreek-e-Labbaik activists demonstrated demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador from the country and the release of Saad Rizvi. On Sunday, the activists of the banned organization had also given a two-day ultimatum to the government to fulfill the demand.

Bloody clashes also broke out between police personnel and Tehreek-e-Labbaik workers on Wednesday. In which about four policemen and several TLP workers were killed. In addition, more than 400 people were also injured. So far 19 people have died in this struggle going on for the last several days. In which 11 TLP workers and 8 policemen are involved.

However, a few days back the government had also tried to persuade the TLP and released around 350 TLP activists who were arrested. But the TLP categorically refused to end the movement. In view of the militant form of TLP, the Pakistani government has also now decided to suppress the movement by force.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the cabinet has decided to treat the TLP as an extremist organization and it will be crushed like other extremist groups. As Pakistanis fought major terrorist organizations like Al-Qaeda. The government has already announced deployment of Rangers in Punjab province for two months as a precautionary measure. (with PTI inputs)

The post New crisis in front of Imran government in Pakistan, thousands of supporters surrounded Islamabad after the arrest of the chief of the banned party appeared first on Jansatta.

#crisis #front #Imran #government #Pakistan #thousands #supporters #surrounded #Islamabad #arrest #chief #banned #party