New Delhi: Center blocked 16 YouTube news channels, government claims – they were spreading rumors on national security

In a major decision, the central government blocked 16 YouTube news channels. Of these, 10 channels are from India, while there are also 6 such channels whose base is in Pakistan. The government says that all of them were constantly spreading rumors in the matter of foreign relations with national security. For this reason, all have been banned by taking action on all of them. This big decision has been taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Modi government.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that through these YouTube channels, attempts were being made to create instability in India, incite communal discrimination. According to a news, the number of viewers of these YouTube channels was more than 68 crores. Earlier this month, the government had banned 22 YouTube channels in India. 4 Pakistani channels were also included in this list. All these were doing anti-national acts.

In the matter of banning 22 channels, PIB said that this is the first time that YouTube channels are being blocked under the new IT rules of 2021. During that time the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also blocked three Twitter accounts, a Facebook account and a news website. The government says that 22 blocked YouTube channels had more than 260 crore views.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting says that if such acts are seen in future also or if any evidence of conspiracy against India is found, then action will be taken to block such social media platforms. The government says that no compromise can be made regarding the security of the country. Tough decisions will be taken on social media channels spreading rumors and lies.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur warned that the government would continue to take such action against those plotting against the country. They say that the government does not allow it to work because someone starts conspiring against the country itself. Keep in mind that the Modi government has also banned many Chinese social media apps after the Galwan clash in 2020.