New Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal led AAP Government push for Pollution Certificate for vehicles ahead of winter Or if you try to escape, you will be fined, may be imprisoned

The Delhi Transport Department has made Pollution Control Certificate (PUCC) mandatory for vehicles in view of the winter season pollution in the national capital and appealed to show the documents related to the occupants of the vehicle to its teams stationed at fuel stations. According to the order issued by the Pollution Control Division of the department, the department has started a massive campaign against vehicles not having PUC certificate. “All registered vehicle owners are requested to show the validity PUC certificate issued at the time of refueling at fuel stations to its teams deployed there,” the order said.

Officials of the Transport Department said that about 50 teams would be deployed across the city. These teams will mainly check the PUC certificates of the vehicles and request for taking certificates from those who do not have these certificates. A senior official of the department said, “The aim is to encourage vehicle owners to get PUC certificates rather than fine them. But those who deny it or try to escape will be fined.

Vehicle owners who will not obtain a valid PUCC can be challaned under section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1993. It is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with fine which may extend to Rs 10,000 or with both. His driving license can also be confiscated for three months, the order said.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a 10-point winter action plan to tackle pollution, which includes the formation of 500 teams to check vehicles and strictly implement PUCC. Meanwhile, after the national capital’s air quality reached the “very poor” category on Sunday morning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said pollution due to stubble burning has increased in neighboring states as governments there are trying to help farmers in curbing it. For doing ‘nothing’.

He appealed to the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to understand their responsibilities towards reducing stubble burning and controlling pollution. Laying the foundation stone of a new hospital in Shalimar Bagh, Kejriwal said, “For the past one month, I have been tweeting data on air quality in Delhi. Pollution has increased since last three-four days and it is due to stubble burning in neighboring states. Farmers in neighboring states are compelled to burn stubble as the governments are not doing anything for them (to stop stubble burning).