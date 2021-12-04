New Delhi: Consider including these Ration Shops in ‘Ghar Ghar Ration Scheme’ asks Delhi HC Court to Arvind Kejriwal led AAP Government – ‘Ghar Ghar Consider including these Ration Shops in ‘Ration Scheme’ – Court told Delhi Government

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said that they have put on record the nepotistic methodology and leakage of rations in the system and now the authorities have put in place an ‘end-to-end computerized system’.

The Delhi High Court on Friday (December 3, 2021) said that there is a bad perception about fair price ration shops as there is no ban on black marketing and malpractices. The court asked the Delhi government to consider including these ration shops in its Ghar Ghar Ration Scheme.

The court observed that technology has been used to prevent theft and malpractice and asked the Delhi government why it cannot be done for ration shops if it has stopped all such things.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said, “We all have a bad impression about fair price shops that there is no restriction and there is black marketing and malpractices of food grains. We did not pass any interim order earlier in favor of ration dealers because of this perception.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Delhi Government Ration Dealers Association which has challenged the Delhi government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Scheme’. The court has fixed December 9 for further arguments in the matter.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said that they have put on record the nepotistic methodology and leakage of rations in the system and now the authorities have put in place an ‘end-to-end computerized system’.

It was argued that the beneficiaries of the scheme can be disconnected from the scheme through SMS, to which the High Court said that some people are semi-literate or illiterate and do not bother to see or read the SMS and how to adopt this mechanism has gone. On this, the lawyer said that such a mechanism has been adopted under which no one will be denied ‘home delivery’ of ration for free.

The Center is opposing the Delhi Government’s house to house ration scheme. It had earlier said that the court should not allow any state to interfere with the framework of the National Food Security Act.