New Delhi: DGGI cracks down on companies providing cryptocurrency services, tax evasion of 70 crores detected – Report

These companies provide facilitation intermediary services for buying and selling of crypto coins. These services attract 18 per cent GST, which all of them have been avoiding.

Companies involved in cryptocurrencies have been accused of tax evasion. DGGI has caught a case of tax evasion by raiding these companies. According to the report, tax evasion of 70 crores has been detected in these raids.

Following the massive tax evasion of GST by WazirX, a cryptocurrency service provider, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence raided the cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country, according to sources. Sources told news agency ANI- “Around half a dozen offices of the cryptocurrency services company have been searched and GST evasion on a large scale by DGGI has been unearthed.”

Crypto wallets and exchanges are platforms where traders and buyers transact with digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, etc. Mumbai CGST and DGGI have caught tax evasion of about Rs 70 crore during this raid.

Giving information about this raid, official sources further said that these companies are providing facilitation intermediary services for buying and selling of crypto coins. These services attract 18 per cent GST, which all of them have been avoiding. Another official source involved in the action told ANI- “These companies were charging a commission for facilitating their involvement in the exchange of bitcoins, but were not paying GST tax. These transactions were intercepted by DGGI. The proof has proved that GST is not being paid.”

According to the information received, these companies have paid 30 crores and 40 crores as GST, interest and penalty. CBIC has recovered 70 crores from other cryptocurrency service providers including WazirX for violation of GST laws.

On Friday, GST Mumbai East Commissionerate of Mumbai Zone has detected GST evasion of Rs 40.5 crore from cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. From this, Rs 49.20 crore has been recovered related to GST evasion, interest and penalty.