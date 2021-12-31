New Delhi: Explosive batsman Sehwag’s sister joined Aam Aadmi Party, know what will be the importance

Former India explosive batsman Virender Sehwag’s sister Anju Sehwag has joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Anju joined Arvind Kejriwal’s party during an event in Delhi. Anju is a teacher by profession and has also been a councilor from Congress in the past. Anju’s joining AAP before the MCD elections can be of great benefit to you.

During this, while addressing a press conference, Anju Sehwag said that she has joined AAP after being impressed by Kejriwal’s work. She said that she is joining AAP along with her supporters. He said- “Many thanks to the top leadership of AAP for including me in their family. On my part, I can assure everyone that whatever responsibility is given to us, we will fulfill it with full devotion. Joining any family means, responsibility comes first, other things come later. Because I am the youngest member of the family, so I will have hope even by fighting”.

Anju Sehwag had earlier contested the 2012 Delhi MCD elections as a Congress candidate from Dakshinpuri Extension. where he had won. Anju joined AAP at a time when the party is preparing to contest the assembly elections in full swing in Punjab. At the same time, in the next year’s MCD elections in Delhi, it is also making claims of defeating the BJP.

With Anju coming to the party, AAP will definitely benefit in both Punjab and Delhi. Sehwag’s name is enough to increase the list of his supporters.

Anju was born in 1977 to Chaudhary Krishna Sehwag and Krishna Sehwag. She is the elder sister of India’s famous cricketer Virender Sehwag. The family is a resident of village Chhudani in Jhajjar district of Haryana. She is married to Chaudhary Ravinder Singh Mahalwal, a businessman of Madangir village in South Delhi.