New Delhi: Government formed on demand of Lokpal, but Lokayukta not in capital from 2020- Appeal in HC against Kejriwal government

New Delhi: It has been said in the petition that AAP had promised to bring Lokpal Bill in its election manifesto. But the Kejriwal government is not even appointing Lokayukta under the 1995 Act.

The matter of delay in the appointment of Lokayukta in the capital Delhi has now reached the Delhi High Court. A public interest litigation has been filed in the High Court seeking a direction to the AAP government to appoint Lokayukta within a month. Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said that the Aam Aadmi Party came into existence after the historic anti-corruption movement, but the post of Lokayukta is lying vacant since December 2020.

BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay said that Arvind Kejriwal came to power after Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement. But the post of Lokayukta is lying vacant since December 2020. He has alleged that the Delhi government is not taking steps to eliminate bribery, black money, benami property, tax evasion, profiteering and other economic crimes. Therefore, the court will have to intervene in the matter of appointment of Lokayukta. This is the great need of this time.

Ashwini Upadhyay said in the petition that since the retirement of Justice Reva Khetrapal from the post of Delhi Lokayukta, the government has not done anything for appointment to this post till date. Hundreds of complaints related to corruption are pending in the office. It has been said in the petition that the AAP government, which is talking big about corruption, is not appointing Lokayukta. While Kejriwal describes himself as very honest.

It has been said in the petition that AAP had promised to bring a tough and effective Jan Lokpal Bill in the election manifesto of 2015 and 2020. Far from being a law, the Kejriwal government is not even appointing Lokayukta under the 1995 Act. Hundreds of corruption-related complaints against their own MLAs are pending in the Lokayukta office.

Keep in mind that after Anna Hazare’s movement, Kejriwal had also campaigned for the appointment of Lokpal. On forming the government in Delhi, he had promised that he would work on this front to rid the people of corruption. However, he is talking about corruption in five electoral districts, even though the post of Lokayukta is lying vacant in his own state.