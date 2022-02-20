National

New Delhi: Government formed on demand of Lokpal, but Lokayukta not in capital from 2020- Appeal in HC against Kejriwal government

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
New Delhi: Government formed on demand of Lokpal, but Lokayukta not in capital from 2020- Appeal in HC against Kejriwal government
Written by admin
New Delhi: Government formed on demand of Lokpal, but Lokayukta not in capital from 2020- Appeal in HC against Kejriwal government

New Delhi: Government formed on demand of Lokpal, but Lokayukta not in capital from 2020- Appeal in HC against Kejriwal government

New Delhi: Government formed on demand of Lokpal, but Lokayukta not in capital from 2020- Appeal in HC against Kejriwal government

New Delhi: It has been said in the petition that AAP had promised to bring Lokpal Bill in its election manifesto. But the Kejriwal government is not even appointing Lokayukta under the 1995 Act.

The matter of delay in the appointment of Lokayukta in the capital Delhi has now reached the Delhi High Court. A public interest litigation has been filed in the High Court seeking a direction to the AAP government to appoint Lokayukta within a month. Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said that the Aam Aadmi Party came into existence after the historic anti-corruption movement, but the post of Lokayukta is lying vacant since December 2020.

BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay said that Arvind Kejriwal came to power after Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement. But the post of Lokayukta is lying vacant since December 2020. He has alleged that the Delhi government is not taking steps to eliminate bribery, black money, benami property, tax evasion, profiteering and other economic crimes. Therefore, the court will have to intervene in the matter of appointment of Lokayukta. This is the great need of this time.

Ashwini Upadhyay said in the petition that since the retirement of Justice Reva Khetrapal from the post of Delhi Lokayukta, the government has not done anything for appointment to this post till date. Hundreds of complaints related to corruption are pending in the office. It has been said in the petition that the AAP government, which is talking big about corruption, is not appointing Lokayukta. While Kejriwal describes himself as very honest.

READ Also  Maharashtra: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar threatened, who lodged FIR against BJP leader, know the whole matter

It has been said in the petition that AAP had promised to bring a tough and effective Jan Lokpal Bill in the election manifesto of 2015 and 2020. Far from being a law, the Kejriwal government is not even appointing Lokayukta under the 1995 Act. Hundreds of corruption-related complaints against their own MLAs are pending in the Lokayukta office.

Keep in mind that after Anna Hazare’s movement, Kejriwal had also campaigned for the appointment of Lokpal. On forming the government in Delhi, he had promised that he would work on this front to rid the people of corruption. However, he is talking about corruption in five electoral districts, even though the post of Lokayukta is lying vacant in his own state.


#Delhi #Government #formed #demand #Lokpal #Lokayukta #capital #Appeal #Kejriwal #government

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Is PM Kisan being misused? Modi government monitors this matter; Agriculture Minister said this about the schemePM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Narendra Modi led BJP NDA Government monitors that this scheme is not misused: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Modi government monitors this

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment