New Delhi: More than 12 thousand NGOs including Jamia Millia Islamia were deprived of foreign aid, know why license renewal is not being done

After not renewing the FCRA license for Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, the license of about 12,000 NGOs also expired on December 31, 2021. This information has been given by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday morning.

More than 12 thousand NGOs of the country are not getting foreign aid. The government has refused to renew their license. Due to non-renewal of these licenses, it is difficult to run these NGOs.

After not renewing the FCRA license for Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, the license of about 12,000 NGOs also expired on December 31, 2021. This information has been given by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday morning. Home ministry sources said over 6,000 NGOs or organizations had not applied for renewal of their licences. According to NDTV, ministry officials told that they were sent reminders but many did not apply for it.

Over 12,000 NGOs, including Oxfam India Trust, Jamia Millia Islamia, Indian Medical Association and Leprosy Mission, have expired on Friday. Tuberculosis Association of India, Indira Gandhi National Center for Arts and India Islamic Cultural Center are also included in this list.

Organizations whose FCRA registration got closed include Medical Council of India, Emmanuel Hospital Association, which runs more than a dozen hospitals across India, Vishwa Dharmayatan, Maharishi Ayurveda Pratishthan, National Federation of Fishermen’s Cooperatives Ltd.

Oxfam India is included in the list of NGOs whose FCRA licenses have expired. Their registration has not been cancelled. There are now only 16,829 NGOs in India that still have the FCRA license, which was renewed till Friday, March 31, 2022. Questions have been raised about these licenses in the past as well. The government had a few days ago rejected Mother Teresa’s application to renew the license of Missionaries of Charity.

According to news agency PTI, 22,762 NGOs are registered for foreign aid. They must have a license to receive foreign funding. FCRA registration is mandatory for any association and NGO to receive foreign funding.