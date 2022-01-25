New Delhi: Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra received Param Vishisht Seva Medal, know and who got the award
Neeraj Chopra, who created history by winning a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, will be honored with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal.
Neeraj Chopra, who created history by winning a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, will be honored with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. Neeraj Chopra is Subedar in 4 Rajputana Rifles. Awards have been announced for a total of 384 people on the eve of Republic Day.
#Delhi #Olympic #Gold #Medalist #Neeraj #Chopra #received #Param #Vishisht #Seva #Medal #award
READ Also Buying a car in the new year will be expensive: Tata Motors, Honda and Renault can also increase the price, these companies have already announced Buying a car in 2022 will be expensive as Tata Motors, Honda and Renault can also increase the price - In the new year Buying a car will have to be expensive: Tata Motors, Honda and Renault can also increase the price, these companies have already announced
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.