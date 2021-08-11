New Delhi: Police detains Hindu Force Chief in case related to Inflammatory slogans against Muslims at Jantar Mantar

Five people, including advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, have been arrested in connection with anti-Muslim sloganeering in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar area. This information was given by Delhi Police on Tuesday (August 10, 2021) morning.

The police also detained Deepak Singh Hindu, who claims to be the head of an organization called Hindu Force. Delhi Police caught him on Monday (August 9, 2021) night from his house in Karawal Nagar, North East Delhi. The team of Inter State Cell of Crime Branch was engaged for raids to picket these people. A senior police officer told about this that a team was deployed outside Deepak’s house and he was picked up late at 12.40 pm. He was coming home from outside then. Police is currently interrogating him.

Another senior police officer said, “On July 31, Deepak had invited some people to recite Hanuman Chalisa at a tomb in East Delhi’s Patparganj area.” Actually, a video related to anti-Muslim sloganeering at Jantar Mantar went viral on social media, in which there was talk of harming Muslims. Delhi Police had registered a case in this matter on Monday. Let us tell you that hundreds of people had participated in the demonstration organized by the “Bharat Jodo Andolan” on Sunday. That’s where this sloganeering was done.

However, the media in-charge of this movement, Shipra Srivastava, said that there was a demonstration under the leadership of Ashwini Upadhyay. But he has denied any connection with those who raised anti-Muslim slogans. Srivastava said, “This demonstration was against the colonial laws and during this there were demands to repeal 222 British laws. We have seen the video, but have no idea who they were. The police should take strict action against those who raised the slogan.”

Upadhyay has also denied any involvement in the incident of anti-Muslim sloganeering. He said, “I have given a complaint to Delhi Police to investigate the video going viral. If the video is authentic then strict action should be taken against those involved.” Upadhyay said, “I have no idea who they are. I’ve never seen him before, never met him or called him there. As long as I was there, they didn’t show up there. If the video is fake, then false propaganda is being done to defame the Bharat Jodo Andolan.”

On the other hand, the National Commission for Minorities on Monday issued a notice to the police in the case of alleged anti-Muslim sloganeering and said that strict action should be taken regarding this incident. On the instructions of the commission’s vice-chairman Atif Rashid, the organization issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi and asked him to appear before the commission on Tuesday and inform the details of the matter and the action taken. (With ANI, PTI and language inputs)





