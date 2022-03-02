New Delhi: Senior students do not need parental consent to attend school

Students of class 10th to 12th in Delhi schools do not need the consent of their parents to participate in offline classes. This information has been given by the Directorate of Education. For the first time in the last two years, all schools in the national capital will be completely offline from April 1. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had last week approved the closure of schools in hybrid mode from April 1.The Directorate of Education said in a letter that “all schools can run offline classes for students in grades 10-12. Offline classes will no longer require parental consent. Schools can also provide transportation facilities by adhering to covid-friendly rules.”

Schools in the national capital were closed in March 2020 before a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Schools were then run in a hybrid manner in phases.

The pre-board will start soon

The 10th and 12th pre-board examinations in government schools in Delhi are starting from March 10 and will continue till March 25. The morning shift exams will run from 10:30 to 12:30 and the evening shift pre-board exams will run from 3:30 to 5:30. Regarding examinations, the date will be normal for morning, evening and general shift schools by issuing circulars by the Directorate of Education. The directorate has said that studies will continue for all classes in all schools during the exams. This includes both sections of the board.

