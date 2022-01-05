New Delhi: The Central Government reached the High Court to answer the petition of its own MP, know what was the argument in the Air India case.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, after hearing the arguments of Swamy, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Harish Salve, said that the court will pronounce its verdict on the petition on January 6. During this, the bench asked the other respondents, including the central government, to file the short note on Tuesday itself, while giving Swamy time till Wednesday for the same.

Subramanian Swamy has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the role and functioning of the officers in the case and a detailed report to be submitted before the court.

In October last year, the central government had accepted the highest bid offered by a Tata Sons company for 100 per cent stake in Air India and Air India Express as well as 50 per cent stake in ground handling company AISATS.

Subramanian Swamy has termed the methodology adopted for the disinvestment process of Air India as arbitrary, malicious, corrupt and against public interest. To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that this petition is based on three misconceptions and does not need to be considered.

He said that according to the petitioner, SpiceJet was the second bidder, but the fact that the airline was never a part of that consortium and pending proceedings against it has no relevance here. At the same time, Harish Salve also argued that there is nothing in the petition and the bids have been completed, the share agreements have been signed and all this has been in the public domain for a long time. After hearing the arguments of all the parties, the court said that the order will be passed on this petition on 6 January.