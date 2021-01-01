New Delhi: TMC’s Mahua Moitra answers BJP MPs Jai Shri Ram by saying “Hail Mary”

In West Bengal, the way MP Mahua Moitra, who has a sharp image from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), speaks in a sharp manner from road and social media to Parliament. In the same way, she responds to the slogan of Jai Shri Ram on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a completely different way. She uses a special word for this, which is Hail Mary.

In fact, when the speaker enters the lower house of the Parliament, that is, the Lok Sabha, during the beginning of the day, the members/MPs greet and salute him. The greeting during this time in different languages ​​sounds quite different, indicating a growing gap between different groups within the House. Namaskar, Namaskaram, Vadakam (welcome/welcome) were commonly used earlier, but later changed to “Jai Telangana”, “Jai Maharashtra” and “Jai Bangla”. Some MPs say “Sat Sri Akal, Har Har Mahadev and As Salaam Alaykum.

Interestingly, ever since the slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” have taken a political colour, some BJP MPs use it vigorously, but Mahua responds by saying “Hail Mary”. Let the Hail Mary be a prayer of praise and petition to the Mother of God. From the 16th century onwards, the Roman Catholic version of the prayer ends with an appeal for his intercession.

Know at a glance, to Mahua: Mahua was once an investment banker. Leaving a substantial job, she returned to India abroad and took entry in politics. Initially he did with the Congress party, after which he became disillusioned there. She did not feel free in Rahul’s party. Later he joined Didi’s party and is now an MP. Mahua is also very active on social media and keeps expressing her opinion from time to time on the policies, decisions and steps of the Modi government.





