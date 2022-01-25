New Delhi: To the Modi government, P. Former Bengal CM gave a setback, refused to accept the award, CPI(M) also appreciated

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has rejected the Padma Bhushan award in a setback to the Modi government. He said, “I don’t know anything about the Padma Bhushan award. Nobody told me about it. If I have been given the Padma Bhushan, I am rejecting it. Welcoming his decision, the CPI(M) has read songs in the glory of the veteran leader.

A CPI(M) leader said that the party does not believe in such honours, Indian Express reported. He says that another former West Bengal CM Jyoti Basu was offered Bharat Ratna during the UPA government but the party had refused to accept it even then. They say that what Buddhadev ji did is on the party line.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is a Politburo member of the Communist Party of India-Marxist. He was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He was MLA from Jadavpur Assembly Constituency. After being an MLA for 24 years, he lost the election to Manish Gupta, the former chief secretary of his own government. He is the second Chief Minister of West Bengal to lose from his own assembly constituency. Prior to him Praful Chandra Sen had lost from his own constituency.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and India’s first Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was a victim of a recent helicopter crash, was announced posthumously on Tuesday. Taking an out-of-the-box decision, the government announced the award of Padma Bhushan to veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

There is an atmosphere of wonder in the political circles at the respect given to Ghulam Nabi and Buddhadev. This was not usually done by previous governments. The tradition of giving Padma awards to the leaders of the opposition is negligible. However, PM Modi has already expressed his feelings about Ghulam Nabi in Parliament by shedding tears.

